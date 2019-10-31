Unboxing & review: WoW 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition Celebrate 15 years of World of Warcraft by taking a look at the 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition in this unboxing and review.

It’s hard to imagine that World of Warcraft has been around for over 15 years at this point. Whether you’ve been a diehard fan since the beginning or have just come into the fandom over the past few years, Blizzard’s hit MMO has a lot of history. So, what better way to celebrate that than to put together a Collector’s Edition of the game, complete with an epic statue. We managed to get our hands on one, so here’s what we think about it.

You can, of course, check out the video we’ve embedded above, where you can see everything in action. The World of Warcraft 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition comes in at $99.99, and includes the following items in the box:

A 12-inch (from base to top) statue of the Firelord Ragnaros, himself.

An Onyxia pin.

A mousepad featuring maps of Azeroth, Draenor, and Outland.

Eight pieces of artwork from the game’s varied history of DLCs and expansions.

30 days of game time.

Two special Alabaster Mounts, the Stormtalon for Alliance characters and the Thunderwing for Horde characters.

15 years is no small feat, especially for an MMO, where the game has to continually press forward and keep players involved. The World of Warcraft 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition includes a good chunk of things for a solid price, and all around we were pretty happy with the package and the way that Blizzard has set everything up. Make sure you check out the full video of our unboxing and review above so that you can hear more of our thoughts on the items at hand.

