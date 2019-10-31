New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Netflix releases Witcher series main trailer

Get ready to spend the holidays with Geralt. The upcoming Witcher series debut is celebrated early with an all-new trailer.

Chris Jarrard
7

After years of rumors, fantasy casting, and fan speculation, the long-awaited Witcher television series is finally nearing release. Scheduled to debut next month on Netflix, the show stars Henry Cavill of Superman fame as the popular monster hunter Geralt of Rivia. To help build anticipation around the show’s release, Netflix has prepared a proper series trailer for our consumption.

The trailer shows off a lot of material in a short amount of time and is likely to please fans of the video games and the Polish book series on which the show is based. The Witcher franchise has exploded in popularity in the last several years thanks to the success of the video game adaptations produced by CD Projekt Red. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was a massive success for the developer and is considered to be one of the best role-playing games ever created.

Fans of The Witcher 3 will find a lot to like in the trailer, including shots of naked Geralt in a tub, sword combat, and Geralt spending quality time with his trusty steed, Roach. Fans of orgies will likely be happy to see the full-blown orgy that appears to be in progress behind the characters during a quick cut of dialogue. Netflix appears to be teasing all the right things to gain hype from fans of the franchise.

Time will tell if the general public is ready to go gaga for Geralt when The Witcher series is made available on December 20, 2019.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

    October 31, 2019 1:00 PM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Netflix releases Witcher series main trailer

    • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 31, 2019 1:28 PM

      Is this trailer good for Witcher fans? I didn't read books or play the first or second game, only a bit of the third so far - it looks ok to me?

      • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 31, 2019 2:02 PM

        I'm in a similar position, but I played a little bit of all of them. Looks fine, but I hope there's more monster slaying and less fancy people dancing in ballrooms.

        • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 31, 2019 3:02 PM

          Oh I kinda want an even balance! You put a girl in a masquerade ball mask and I'll fucking move plantets to ensure I'm there.

      • xsoulbrothax legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 31, 2019 2:14 PM

        yeah, it looks pretty encouraging on all fronts. even the witcher subreddit generally likes it, and they were ready to hate the living hell out of the show lol

      • Audhuml4 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 31, 2019 2:42 PM

        i've read most the books and beat the games and i'm giving it a surprising thumbs up. hope they pull it off

        • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 31, 2019 2:56 PM

          Ok that's a good sign. I really want to play more, but MY WIFE loves trash TV. I like keeping her happy.

          • FreshwaterAU mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 1, 2019 7:10 AM

            Plus this is the story BEFORE the games, so you'll get a lot of fun lore that fills in the back story

      • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
        reply
        October 31, 2019 3:38 PM

        I'm eager to watch it and see but based on this trailer alone my hype meter has gone up.

      • FreshwaterAU mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 1, 2019 7:09 AM

        Looks great so far. I really liked the books and geralts father/daughter relationship with ciri

    • glio1337 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 31, 2019 3:27 PM

      This trailer made me feel a lot better about the show compared to the last one they released. I'm excited!

      • Zolneirz legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 31, 2019 3:31 PM

        the shoutout to Roach being a dick was the best part.

      • bolneze legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 1, 2019 12:24 AM

        Yeah looks decent, pleasantly surprised

