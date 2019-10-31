Netflix releases Witcher series main trailer Get ready to spend the holidays with Geralt. The upcoming Witcher series debut is celebrated early with an all-new trailer.

After years of rumors, fantasy casting, and fan speculation, the long-awaited Witcher television series is finally nearing release. Scheduled to debut next month on Netflix, the show stars Henry Cavill of Superman fame as the popular monster hunter Geralt of Rivia. To help build anticipation around the show’s release, Netflix has prepared a proper series trailer for our consumption.

The trailer shows off a lot of material in a short amount of time and is likely to please fans of the video games and the Polish book series on which the show is based. The Witcher franchise has exploded in popularity in the last several years thanks to the success of the video game adaptations produced by CD Projekt Red. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was a massive success for the developer and is considered to be one of the best role-playing games ever created.

Fans of The Witcher 3 will find a lot to like in the trailer, including shots of naked Geralt in a tub, sword combat, and Geralt spending quality time with his trusty steed, Roach. Fans of orgies will likely be happy to see the full-blown orgy that appears to be in progress behind the characters during a quick cut of dialogue. Netflix appears to be teasing all the right things to gain hype from fans of the franchise.

Time will tell if the general public is ready to go gaga for Geralt when The Witcher series is made available on December 20, 2019.