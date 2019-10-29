New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 29, 2019

It's time for your Evening Reading, Shackers.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Please take a look.

California is still on fire

Greg had to evacuate today. He's been providing updates and he is with his family driving down to SoCal. 

Gawker Media tells Deadspin to "stick to sports"

The GMG Union is also fighting a battle with its parent company over garbage autoplay video ads that play with audio. Kotaku had an article about how to report the ads, and it was deleted by someone acting on behalf of their parent company.

Kotaku's EIC said that the site is still operating, but several editors have expressed their displeasure with their VC overlords.

HBO Max lands South Park streaming rights

South Park is heading down to HBO Max.

HBO Max won the battle for South Park's streaming rights in a deal valued at nearly half a billion dollars. 

This dog is a hero

The president shared a picture of the very special doggy that nabbed the head of ISIS. He also got booed at the World Series. LOL.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading and the confirmation of the weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you getting into tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Hello, Meet Lola