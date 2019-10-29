Evening Reading - October 29, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Please take a look.

California is still on fire

Greg had to evacuate today. He's been providing updates and he is with his family driving down to SoCal.

Gawker Media tells Deadspin to "stick to sports"

Hi! I’ve just been fired from Deadspin for not sticking to sports. — Barry Petchesky (@barry) October 29, 2019

Earlier today, @JimSpanfeller, CEO of G/O Media, fired our colleague and longtime Deadspin Deputy Editor Barry Petchesky. This will not stand. We will have updates soon. — GMG Union (@gmgunion) October 29, 2019

The GMG Union is also fighting a battle with its parent company over garbage autoplay video ads that play with audio. Kotaku had an article about how to report the ads, and it was deleted by someone acting on behalf of their parent company.

This article is no longer up. The staff of Kotaku did not remove it. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 28, 2019

Kotaku's EIC said that the site is still operating, but several editors have expressed their displeasure with their VC overlords.

Another tough day at the office. I've steered @Kotaku through some rough waters before thanks to my amazing team. Can I do it again? We'll see!



We all love the site--and the family of sites we're in--and are extremely motivated to do right by our readers and viewers. — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) October 29, 2019

HBO Max lands South Park streaming rights

South Park is heading down to HBO Max.

HBO Max won the battle for South Park's streaming rights in a deal valued at nearly half a billion dollars.

This dog is a hero

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

The president shared a picture of the very special doggy that nabbed the head of ISIS. He also got booed at the World Series. LOL.

