Pokemon Masters adds new sync pair Caitlin and Reuniclus This unique Pokemon and trainer duo gets added to the game on Halloween, October 31.

Pokemon Masters is still chugging along with new Pokemon and trainers. On Halloween, the mobile game is welcoming a new sync pair in the form of Caitlin and Reuniclus.

Caitlin is one of the Unova region's Elite Four, and she's a stronger player now because of how she overcame her several weaknesses in the past. Reuniclus is a unique and admittedly strange Pokemon that uses psychic power to control its arms, which are crafted out of a special liquid. It can use those arms to crush boulders with its psychic power. The sync pair can be added to your team via the Spotlight Scout.

Pokemon Masters officially launched back in August iOS and Android, and has enjoyed immense popularity since. However, it's also had its share of issues, including a series of frustrating bugs.

Previously, developer DeNA offered free Gems and put up an official post about their thoughts on the game in an attempt to smooth things over with the community. In the lengthy and candid post, shared via the official Pokemon Masters website, Pokemon Masters producer Yu Sasaki offered an apology and discussion about the game as it stands and what the developers will be changing in the game going forward.

"Our original plan was to have players progressing through the main story while at the same time tackling co-op challenges and EX Challenges throughout September and October," said Sasaki. "That said, we understand players have quickly progressed through all available content and feel dissatisfied with the current offerings. As fans ourselves, we also feel a great sense of urgency to provide more quality content for players to enjoy. We're working hard to address this as soon as possible."

It should be interesting to see how the team plans to improve the game going forward and which sync pairs are added over the course of its remaining life on mobile, however long that ends up being.