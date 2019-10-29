Where to get a map in Disco Elysium Figure out where you are and how to get around by getting your hands on a map in Disco Elysium.

There’s a lot of ground to cover in Disco Elysium, and it’s all made easier with a map. Thankfully, finding a map is pretty simple as you can get your hands on one in the first few minutes of the game.

Where to get a map

Once inside the bookstore, climb the stairs on the right and move along the balcony. Up on the back wall will be a collection of maps. Interact with the maps and ask if any are for sale. You can purchase the Martinaise map for 90 cents. Make sure you know how to get some money – known as réal in Disco Elysium – as you’ll need it for all kinds of things, like paying your bar tab.

The reason this map is so cheap is that it is out-of-date, and doesn’t really offer a lot of detail. However, this is the best your poor detective can likely do at this current time. At least you’ll be able to see the major landmarks around you.

With the map purchased, you can look at it in the Journal. Click the Journal button and select Map. You will be able to see the Martinaise Waterfront, the Fishermen Shacks, and the Church.

Now that you've found a map in Disco Elysium, it should be a bit easier to navigate the world.