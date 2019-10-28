Evening Reading - October 28, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Please take a look.

California is still on fire

Fires continue to rage on in Northern California, and there are even fires popping up in SoCal. Apparently LeBron James and his family are among evacuees in LA.

AirPods Pro revealed by Apple

I personally don't like the form factor of earbuds, but these are popular. Apple is pricing these wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation at $249.

SNL has some esports personalities upset after LoL sketch

League of Legends esports was the opening skit on Saturday Night Live tonight with chance the rapper as the clueless video game reporter



"i guess esports is what white and asian kids have been doing while black kids were inventing hip hop" pic.twitter.com/d5nM9WKblP — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 27, 2019

Several esports personalities were quick to jump on SNL. While I don't think the jokes were that great in the sketch, I don't think the comment about black kids inventing hip hop was malicious. Either way, LoL Worlds is so damn popular that even SNL has to talk about it. I guess that is a good thing for the visibilty of esports.

Diablo 4 rumored to be announced at BlizzCon 2019

Diablo 4 could be announced this week.

Reports are popping up around the Internet that Blizzard is set to unveil Diablo 4 at BlizzCon 2019. A source of mine claims that Diablo 4 gameplay will be shown at the event. Stay tuned later this week to see if this rumor turns out to be true.

Lola is the best dog.

Lola is the best dog.

