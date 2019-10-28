New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 28, 2019

It's time for your Evening Reading, Shacknews.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Please take a look.

California is still on fire

Fires continue to rage on in Northern California, and there are even fires popping up in SoCal. Apparently LeBron James and his family are among evacuees in LA.

AirPods Pro revealed by Apple

I personally don't like the form factor of earbuds, but these are popular. Apple is pricing these wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation at $249.

SNL has some esports personalities upset after LoL sketch

Several esports personalities were quick to jump on SNL. While I don't think the jokes were that great in the sketch, I don't think the comment about black kids inventing hip hop was malicious. Either way, LoL Worlds is so damn popular that even SNL has to talk about it. I guess that is a good thing for the visibilty of esports.

Diablo 4 rumored to be announced at BlizzCon 2019

Diablo 4 could be announced this week.

Reports are popping up around the Internet that Blizzard is set to unveil Diablo 4 at BlizzCon 2019. A source of mine claims that Diablo 4 gameplay will be shown at the event. Stay tuned later this week to see if this rumor turns out to be true.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading and the confirmation of the weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you getting into tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

