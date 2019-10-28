Hearthstone Grandmasters 2019 Finals: Prize Pool, Schedule, and How To Watch The first year of Hearthstone Grandmasters comes to a close at BlizzCon 2019. Here's everything you need to know.

The first year of Hearthstone Grandmasters is set to wrap up this weekend at BlizzCon. The top eight players in the world across the first two Grandmasters seasons, through four regions, will compete at BlizzCon until one champion is crowned. Shacknews is here with everything you need to know about this weekend's conclusion to the 2019 competitive Hearthstone season.

How much is the Hearthstone Grandmasters Global Finals 2019 prize pool?

The Hearthstone Grandmasters Global Finals prize pool is $500,000. The top 16 competitors will all receive prize money. Here's how the prize money will be distributed:

1st place - $200,000

2nd place - $100,000

3rd-4th place - $50,000

5th-8th place - $25,000

Hearthstone Grandmasters Global Finals 2019 Schedule

The opening Group Stage will be contested in a dual elimination format on Friday. These matches will be best-of-three. The top two players in each of the two groups at the end of Friday will advance to the single-elimination semifinal bracket on Saturday. These matches will be best-of-five.

Group A

Casie (Kevin Eberlein)

Leaoh (Gao Yang)

PNC (Francisco Leimontas)

Surrender (Kim Jung-soo)

Group B

bloodyface (Brian Eason)

Fenomeno (Chris Tsakopoulous)

VKLiooon (Xiaomeng Li)

tom60229 (Chen Wei Lin)

Schedule

Hearthstone Grandmasters Global Finals 2019 Group Stages : Friday, Novemer 1, 12PM PT First Initial Match Group A: 12:15PM PT Second Initial Match Group A: 1:15PM PT First Initial Match Group B: 2:15PM PT Second Initial Match Group B: 3:15PM PT Winner Match Group A: 4:15PM PT Winner Match Group B: 5:15PM PT Elimination Match Group A: 6:15PM PT Elimination Match Group B: 7:15PM PT

: Friday, Novemer 1, 12PM PT Hearthstone Grandmasters Global Finals 2019 Deciders, Semifinals, and Finals : Saturday, Novemer 2, 9:30AM PT Decider Match Group A: 9:30AM PT Decider Match Group B: 10:45AM PT Semifinal Match 1: 12PM PT Semifinal Match 2: 1:30PM PT Grand Finals: 3PM PT

: Saturday, Novemer 2, 9:30AM PT

If you're looking to watch the action, you can jump in either through the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket or for free through the Hearthstone Twitch channel. Twitch will also be broadcasting the Hearthstone Grandmasters Global Finals in multiple languages. Check out the Hearthstone website for more information.

Hearthstone Grandmasters Global Finals 2019 Twitch Drops

The Hearthstone Grandasters Global Finals will air live on Twitch. Those who watch for a certain amount of time are eligible to receive special drops. These include:

Two Saviors of Uldum card packs - 3 hours

Three additional Saviors of Uldum card packs - 6 hours

Blizzard will also be rewarding 1,500 Classic card packs every hour to eligible viewers.

How to watch the Hearthstone Grandmasters Global Finals 2019 VODs

Blizzard will regularly update the Overwatch YouTube channel with full matches that can be viewed on demand.