People are still bothering Reggie Fils-Aime about Mother 3 Even though Reggie has left Nintendo, it looks like Nintendo isn't leaving him.

Everywhere he goes, people wanna know where Mother 3 is. So he tells them: he isn't a part of the company making that decision anymore!

Reggie Fils-Aime retired from his long and fruitful career as president of Nintendo of America. But he wasn't finished spreading his knowledge and expertise. He had his first talk at Cornell University as Leader in Residence, and it seems he can't get away from his past life. A member in the audience just couldn't help themselves as they asked the same question poor Reggie has been faced with most of his life: if Mother 3 is ever going to come westward.

“Pardon me for asking this question as I know it appears in your nightmares,” the audience member asked, “but do you think that the West will ever receive Mother 3?” People erupted into applause over the inquiry.

Reggie wasn't offended, but laughed at the question that the brazen audience member brought to the talk.

"I actually thought I could make it through a presentation and not be asked about Mother 3,” he said. "Luckily for me, this is a decision I am no longer part of. This talk was Reggie's first, as he gave his inaugural lecture called "Reggie's Principle for Next Generation Leaders" on October 21.

“Reggie Fils-Aime will share principles for you to master so you can cultivate your own leadership capability,” reads the event notes. “Reggie developed these principles through 35+ years of experience across a range of international industries and businesses. The principles are applicable to any situation, including now while you are a student or in your future endeavors.”

Perhaps going forward, Reggie can deliver his talks without having to answer for Nintendo's past "sins." Though we are all still wondering...Mother 3, Nintendo. When?