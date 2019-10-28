Hearthstone teases 2019's third expansion reveal for BlizzCon What's next for Hearthstone? As one might expect, Blizzard has issued the tease for the game's latest expansion and the reveal is dated for this Friday's BlizzCon.

After what's undoubtedly been oen of the worst months in the company's history from a PR standpoint, Blizzard is looking to move forward in November. And one way in which it's looking to do so is through the third and final Hearthstone expansion for the Year of the Dragon. Nobody knows what it is just yet, but Blizzard did issue a teaser on Monday morning.

Madame Lazul is predicting the end of the year-long storyline that has played out over the course of Hearthstone's Year of the Dragon, in which the players will need to make some sort of choice. What that choice is remains to be seen. The only known is that Togwaggle is not allowed to flip over any cards. Not after what happened last time.

Hearthstone's third expansion of the year looks to put an end to the League of E.V.I.L. storyline that first started with the Rise of Shadows expansion. The story continued through the Saviors of Uldum expansion that released back in August. (No spoilers here, but if you want to know where the story stands, you'll need to complete the Tombs of Terror adventure's final boss battle.) Now it looks like things will come to a head with an all-new set of 135 cards, which will most certainly shake up the Hearthstone meta in ways players cannot currently fathom.

Blizzard has put a November 1 date for this expansion reveal. Yes, that's the date of the BlizzCon's opening day. It also falls in line with some of the publisher's other big teases for the big day, including the reveal of Deathwing for Heroes of the Storm and the tease that World of Warcraft's most recent update would be the end of the Battle for Azeroth story. A lot's going down on November 1, so stay tuned to Shacknews. We'll be on the ground this coming Friday, ready to report on what's next.