First Post! October 28, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

California continues to burn, millions without power

The fires still burn in California. Our own Greg Burke finally got home to Nicole and Nessie. They don't have power, but it seems like Highway 101 South might open up soon. Stay safe, Cali Shackers.

H3 Podcast outs YouTuber for lying about unmonetizing her "trans video"

I have no idea why Trisha Paytas is popular on the Internet, but the H3 Podcast did a show with her this past weekend. Ethan called her out for lying about unmonetizing a controversial video. Her definition of being trans has offended a large part of the trans community, and Ethan and Hila did a great job of confronting her BS on the show.

Silly TikTok video for System of a Down fans

That song still rules, but this made me laugh. TikTok is a weird place on the Internet.

Browns fans on the Monday after that Patriots loss

All of us coming back next Sunday to watch the Browns disappoint us again pic.twitter.com/8Hdz8qDFcz — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) October 27, 2019

The worst play of the game was when Mayfield threw a shovel pass directly to the Pats' D.

Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory since 1964...

MkLeo wins again at Ultimate Summit

YOU'LL

NEVER

SEE

IT

COMING pic.twitter.com/QqvmsB8EUg — Tylor (@theSirToasty) October 28, 2019

MkLeo made another run from the Losers's bracket to win Ultimate Summit.

That's your First Post! for October 28, 2019. Here's a video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to, Shackers?