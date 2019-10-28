New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! October 28, 2019

It's time for the first post of the week, Shackers! Get in the pool.
Asif Khan
DAVID SWANSON—AP PHOTO
4

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

California continues to burn, millions without power

The fires still burn in California. Our own Greg Burke finally got home to Nicole and Nessie. They don't have power, but it seems like Highway 101 South might open up soon. Stay safe, Cali Shackers. 

H3 Podcast outs YouTuber for lying about unmonetizing her "trans video"

I have no idea why Trisha Paytas is popular on the Internet, but the H3 Podcast did a show with her this past weekend. Ethan called her out for lying about unmonetizing a controversial video. Her definition of being trans has offended a large part of the trans community, and Ethan and Hila did a great job of confronting her BS on the show.

Silly TikTok video for System of a Down fans

That song still rules, but this made me laugh. TikTok is a weird place on the Internet.

Browns fans on the Monday after that Patriots loss

The worst play of the game was when Mayfield threw a shovel pass directly to the Pats' D. 

Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory since 1964...

MkLeo wins again at Ultimate Summit

MkLeo made another run from the Losers's bracket to win Ultimate Summit.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

That's your First Post! for October 28, 2019. Here's a video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    October 28, 2019 7:20 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! October 28, 2019

    • anhero legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 28, 2019 7:26 AM

      lola actin a fool

    • RomSteady legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
      reply
      October 28, 2019 7:29 AM

      It's the last week to vote to help see who wins "Shacknews Jam IV: Do It IV Shacknews."

      https://itch.io/jam/shacknews-jam-do-it-iv-shacknews

      As of right now, we have 214 votes. Can we get to 300?

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 28, 2019 7:59 AM

        I keep meaning to check out the games. I'll get to it this week!

      • rms legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 28, 2019 1:24 PM

        Oof. I wasn't aware voting had opened already. Please think about extending the deadline again, that let me look at them all last Jam

        • RomSteady legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
          reply
          October 28, 2019 1:30 PM

          We'll have to see. I did the one week extension last time for Shacknews staff, and I'm hoping I don't have to this time, especially since 14% of the prize money is going to Shacknews Editor's Choice.

Hello, Meet Lola