First Post! October 28, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.
California continues to burn, millions without power
#KincadeFire if you're heading North bound. #ukiah #hopland #willits #boonville #geyservillefire pic.twitter.com/7AFpptTKDa— Burkelton (@GregBurke85) October 28, 2019
The fires still burn in California. Our own Greg Burke finally got home to Nicole and Nessie. They don't have power, but it seems like Highway 101 South might open up soon. Stay safe, Cali Shackers.
H3 Podcast outs YouTuber for lying about unmonetizing her "trans video"
I have no idea why Trisha Paytas is popular on the Internet, but the H3 Podcast did a show with her this past weekend. Ethan called her out for lying about unmonetizing a controversial video. Her definition of being trans has offended a large part of the trans community, and Ethan and Hila did a great job of confronting her BS on the show.
Silly TikTok video for System of a Down fans
That song still rules, but this made me laugh. TikTok is a weird place on the Internet.
Browns fans on the Monday after that Patriots loss
All of us coming back next Sunday to watch the Browns disappoint us again pic.twitter.com/8Hdz8qDFcz— Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) October 27, 2019
The worst play of the game was when Mayfield threw a shovel pass directly to the Pats' D.
All of us coming back next Sunday to watch the Browns disappoint us again pic.twitter.com/8Hdz8qDFcz— Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) October 27, 2019
Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory since 1964...
MkLeo wins again at Ultimate Summit
YOU'LL— Tylor (@theSirToasty) October 28, 2019
NEVER
SEE
IT
COMING pic.twitter.com/QqvmsB8EUg
MkLeo made another run from the Losers's bracket to win Ultimate Summit.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
That's your First Post! for October 28, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1/month. It really does help support our website. Here's a video of Lola to brighten your day.
What are you up to, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! October 28, 2019
-
-
It's the last week to vote to help see who wins "Shacknews Jam IV: Do It IV Shacknews."
https://itch.io/jam/shacknews-jam-do-it-iv-shacknews
As of right now, we have 214 votes. Can we get to 300?