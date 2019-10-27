Weekend Discussion - October 27, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for our Weekend Discussion. Let's officially start our lazy Sunday of posting. Please take a look.

California is still on fire.

Map of the fires. Extreme winds are definitely making it worse.

People continue to be without power all over Northern California as PG&E and firefighters wrestle with ongoing fires. Stay safe, California Shackers.

THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 8

Go Browns!

Overwatch 2 will likely be announced at BlizzCon 2019

new from me for ESPN:



Sources: Blizzard will unveil the next iteration of Overwatch at BlizzCon, Overwatch 2, which will feature PvE, new maps, new game modes, and a new hero among other updates @ESPN_Esports https://t.co/nbq72oM8nU pic.twitter.com/ooKqLhPy36 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 27, 2019

The Mayor of Esports, Rod Breslau, broke the news on ESPN. Yeah, he works for them now too. Stay tuned next week for reports live from BlizzCon at Shacknews.

F-Zero fan art

I keep my eye on F-Zero Twitter and there are dozens of us creating content and talking about the series. I came across this great drawing of the original four racers on SNES and I had to highlight it. So dope! Follow @kinokozi23_TOC on Twitter for more cool art. We need. a new F-Zero game.

Your Weekend Discussion for October 27, 2019.

What are you getting into this weekend? Do you think the Browns have a shot against the Patriots today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.