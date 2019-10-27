New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

Weekend Discussion - October 27, 2019

Gather around, Shackers. It's time for our Sunday Weekend Discussion.
Asif Khan
@kinokozi23_TOC on Twitter
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for our Weekend Discussion. Let's officially start our lazy Sunday of posting. Please take a look.

California is still on fire.

Map of the fires. Extreme winds are definitely making it worse.
Map of the fires. Extreme winds are definitely making it worse.

People continue to be without power all over Northern California as PG&E and firefighters wrestle with ongoing fires. Stay safe, California Shackers.

THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 8

Go Browns!
Go Browns!

Head on over to THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS to talk smack, complain about your Fantasy Football decisions, or whatever else.

Overwatch 2 will likely be announced at BlizzCon 2019 

The Mayor of Esports, Rod Breslau, broke the news on ESPN. Yeah, he works for them now too. Stay tuned next week for reports live from BlizzCon at Shacknews.

F-Zero fan art

I keep my eye on F-Zero Twitter and there are dozens of us creating content and talking about the series. I came across this great drawing of the original four racers on SNES and I had to highlight it. So dope! Follow @kinokozi23_TOC on Twitter for more cool art. We need. a new F-Zero game.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for October 27, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to kick off your weekend.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you getting into this weekend? Do you think the Browns have a shot against the Patriots today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola