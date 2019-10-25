How to Respec your character in The Outer Worlds Learn how to Respec and reset your Skills in The Outer Worlds using the Vocational Competence Respecification Machine.

Like any RPG out there, The Outer Worlds is full of Skills and Perks for you to unlock and upgrade as you level up. However, sometimes you put points into a Skill you no longer want, or you pick up a perk that you no longer have need of. In this guide we’ll teach you how to Respec and reset your Skill points in The Outer Worlds.

How to Respec in The Outer Worlds

Learning how to Respec in The Outer Worlds is actually very easy, and the option is available from very early on in the game. In fact, you’ll unlock access to the Respec mechanic in The Outer World as soon as you reach the Unreliable, the massive ship that players will take control of in The Outer Worlds.

To Respec, you’re going to need to head inside the Unreliable and then make your way into the main area to the left. From here, climb up the ladder across the room and then follow the upper platform around until you reach the Vocational Competence Respecification Machine. Once you’ve found the machine, simply press the USE button on it to get started.

Before you Respec, though, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, choosing to Respec will refund all of your spent Skill and Perk points. This will allow you to spend all of them on different Skills or Perks.

Second, the price to Respec your Skills and Perks will increase with each usage of the Vocational Competence Respecification Machine. This means that while the first Respec only costs you 500 bits to get started, additional Respecs will cost more. Because of this, try to keep Respecs sparse, and only utilize them when you really need to.

Now that you know how to Respec your Skill and Perk points, head back over to our The Outer Worlds guide for even more in-depth assistance.