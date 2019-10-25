Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 25: Dying Light x Left 4 Dead 2

Halloween is in just six days and that means PC gaming retailers are making sure to get their October deals ready to roll. For Steam, the biggest deal they have to offer involves a special crossover of two big-time franchises. Dying Light is still kicking strong, but maybe you'll need a few extra weapons to contain the undead. How about some weapons from Left 4 Dead 2? If this crossover gets you in the mood to play Left 4 Dead 2, does Steam have the bundle for you, offering a special deal for both games!

Meanwhile, the Epic Games Store, Green Man Gaming, Fanatical, and the Humble Store are offering up their best Halloween deals across some of the scariest games out there. You'll want to look at the EGS, in particular, which is still offering a nice discount on Control, one of this year's top games.

Control

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Direct2Drive

Grand Theft Auto V: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack [Rockstar] - $6.49 (78% off)

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $4.99 for Tomb Raider Classic, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft. Pay $9.99 for Tomb Raider Anniversary, Tomb Raider Legend, and Tomb Raider Underworld. Pay $13.99 to also receive Tomb Raider (2013). These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Monthly for $12 and receive Call of Duty: WWII, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy with more games added every month. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for Beckett, Thomas Was Alone, Rusty Lake Hotel, and Yume Nikki. Pay more than the average $7.83 to get The Stanley Parable, Everything, and YUMENIKKI -DREAM DIARY-. Pay $15 or more to also receive Catherine Classic. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $21.00 (70% off)

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.