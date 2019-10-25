Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 25: Dying Light x Left 4 Dead 2

Halloween is in just six days and that means PC gaming retailers are making sure to get their October deals ready to roll. For Steam, the biggest deal they have to offer involves a special crossover of two big-time franchises. Dying Light is still kicking strong, but maybe you'll need a few extra weapons to contain the undead. How about some weapons from Left 4 Dead 2? If this crossover gets you in the mood to play Left 4 Dead 2, does Steam have the bundle for you, offering a special deal for both games!
Meanwhile, the Epic Games Store, Green Man Gaming, Fanatical, and the Humble Store are offering up their best Halloween deals across some of the scariest games out there. You'll want to look at the EGS, in particular, which is still offering a nice discount on Control, one of this year's top games.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft Complete Collection - $39.99 (33% off)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hearthstone Hex and/or Flex Bundle - $19.99 (30% off)
- StarCraft II Stetmann Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II BlizzCon 2018 War Chest Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II War Chest: Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
Direct2Drive
- Grand Theft Auto V: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack [Rockstar] - $6.49 (78% off)
Epic Games Store
- Q.U.B.E. 2 - FREE until 10/31
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition - FREE until 10/31
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Control - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $13.99 (30% off)
- World War Z - $19.94 (40% off)
- Beyond: Two Souls - $15.99 (20% off)
- Heavy Rain - $15.99 (20% off)
- Trials Rising - $12.49 (50% off)
- Darksiders III - $20.39 (66% off)
Fanatical
Pay $4.99 for Tomb Raider Classic, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft. Pay $9.99 for Tomb Raider Anniversary, Tomb Raider Legend, and Tomb Raider Underworld. Pay $13.99 to also receive Tomb Raider (2013). These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.
- House Party [Steam] - $4.65 (69% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $25.05 (70% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamersGate
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $12.00 (60% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $7.50 (62% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $18.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 [UPlay] - $17.22 (71% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $6.96 (65% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $7.50 (62% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Steam] - $9.00 (70% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
GOG.com
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk - $14.99 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shadowrun Hong Kong: Extended Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $33.14 (45% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $25.49 (36% off)
- Blair Witch [Steam] - $19.12 (36% off)
- Shadow of War: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $20.40 (66% off)
- Vampyr [Steam] - $24.75 (50% off)
- Dead Rising 4 [Steam] - $13.20 (56% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $16.20 (73% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $25.50 (74% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
- Fallout 76 - $21.57 (46% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $21.60 (64% off)
- Fallout 4 VR [Steam] - $16.20 (73% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Monthly for $12 and receive Call of Duty: WWII, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy with more games added every month. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 or more for Beckett, Thomas Was Alone, Rusty Lake Hotel, and Yume Nikki. Pay more than the average $7.83 to get The Stanley Parable, Everything, and YUMENIKKI -DREAM DIARY-. Pay $15 or more to also receive Catherine Classic. These activate on Steam.
- Fallout 76 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Vampyr [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light: Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dead Rising 4 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- World War Z [Steam] - $20.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
Origin
- Battlefield V - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 - $7.99 (60% off) (The Sims 4 expansions also on sale)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $21.00 (70% off)
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
- Dying Light x Left 4 Dead 2 (Left 4 Dead 2 + Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition + Dying Light x Left 4 Dead 2 Weapon Pack) - $16.98 (76% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $31.99 (20% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $11.89 (66% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $20.09 (33% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tropico 6 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Hitman GOTY Edition - $18.41 (75% off)
- Blair Witch - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate - $5.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Space Engineers - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $31.99 (60% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $31.99 (20% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Volume - $4.99 (75% off)
- Payday 2 - $4.99 (50% off)
itch.io Halloween Bundle
5 games for $7 (or more if you want to tip the devs)
Deal runs through November 4th
https://itch.io/b/382/halloween-itchio-selects-2019
Contents:
Lucah: Born of a Dream
A hack & slash with deep combat and an art similar to that of glowing pixel chunky scratches.
Created by melessthanthree
Steam Key included
https://melessthanthree.itch.io/lucah
Art Sqool
A bizarre game with an odd aesthetic wherein an "AI teacher" assigns you art projects during your attendance of an art school and then rates them.
Created by Glanderco
Steam Key included
https://glander.itch.io/art-sqool
The World Next Door
A gorgeous looking supernatural genre mashup visual novel with a real-time match-3 magic combat system. Been nominated for a bunch of awards and is also available on Switch.
Created by VIZ / Rose City Games
https://vizmedia.itch.io/theworldnextdoor
The Hex
Another genre mashup focused on six game protagonists from forgotten games who are in a pub. There is a murder plot. The game is by the creator of Pony Island so expect puzzles, lies, and evil within the machine.
Created by Daniel Mullins Games
https://danielmullinsgames.itch.io/the-hex
The Silence Under Your Bed
Play as two teenagers telling each other ghost stories. Basically an anthology of interactive horror fiction with art and music. Not sure how many there are in there, but new stories were just added, the update launching with this bundle.
Written by Kevin Snow and Cassandra Khaw
https://bravemule.itch.io/silenceunderbed