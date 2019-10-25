Xur's location and wares for October 25, 2019 - Destiny 2 Find out exactly what Xur has to offer when he arrives the weekend of October 25 in Destiny 2.

Here we go again, Guardians. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to make that weekly trip over to Xur, where you’ll find an assortment of different Exotic items available to purchase. Like usual, we’ll break down Xur’s location, as well as the items that he has for sell this week right here in this article.

Those looking to visit the traveling merchant Xur this week will find that he has set up camp in the Hangar area at the Tower. Head over to the location we’ve marked on the map below, and you shouldn’t have much trouble spotting Xur waiting with outstretched arms to take your precious Legendary Shards.

Xur's location on October 25, 2019.

This time around, Xur is offering the following items for sale:

Suros Regime Exotic Auto Rifle - 29 Legendary Shards

Synthoceps Exotic Titan Gauntlets- 23 Legendary Shards

Liar's Handshake Exotic Hunter Gauntlets- 23 Legendary Shards

Geomag Stabilizers Exotic Warlork Leg Armor- 23 Legendary Shards

Fated Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

As always, the Fated Engram remains a great choice for those looking to pick up a new Exotic they don’t have if all the others in the list are already a part of their collection. Of course, you can also pick up a Fated Engram for a chance to score a higher Power Level of an Exotic that you already have if you’ve collected all the items in the pool for this item.

