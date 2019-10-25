Astroneer Groundwork update patch notes now available The latest patch for Astroneer introduces the Groundwork update. Here are the patch notes.

If you’ve been diving into Astroneer since the latest big update, then System Era has more good news to spread. A brand-new patch for the game is now available and the Groundwork update brings some changes, including new items, as well as some additional special event items.

We’ve outlined all the details shared in the original blog post below, so take a look here and there for all the info you need.

UPDATES

Paver

Printed on: Small Printer

Resource Cost: 1 Aluminium Alloy, 1 Silicone

Byte Cost: 5,000 Bytes

Medium Canister

Printed on: Small Printer

Resource Cost: 1 Plastic, 1 Glass

Byte Cost: 2.500 Bytes

Vehicle In-Air Stabilization and Manual Controls

Rovers automatically self-correct their rotation while airborne, and are much less prone to flipping over

You can also manually adjust the Pitch and Yaw/Roll of rovers while airborne using WASD/Left-Joystick

Control over Yaw or Roll can be toggled in the options menu.

Drill Controls/UI

Overhauled to be more consistent with the current Terrain Tool cursor

Remains visible when obscured

More clearly displays the vertical tilt of the Camera

Displays the slope of the rover relative to the ground-plane

Displays the amount of available Soil

Multiple improvements to feel and responsiveness

Small Trumpet Horn

Printed from: Backpack

Resource Cost: 1 Plastic

Byte Cost: 1,000

Medium Buggy Horn

Printed from: Small Printer

Resource Cost: 1 Plastic, 1 Rubber

Byte Cost: 2,000 Bytes

Large Fog Horn

Printed from: Medium Printer

Resource Cost: 1 Plastic, 1 Rubber, 1 steel

Byte Cost: 4,000

Performance Optimizations

Fixed a bug where tethers would occasionally cause performance degradation for clients in multiplayer games.

Of course, there is also a slew of bug fixes available in this update, as System Era works tirelessly to bring the best space exploration experience possible to Astroneer. Make sure you check out the new update and the special limited-time event that’s set to take place until November 14.