Astroneer Groundwork update patch notes now available
The latest patch for Astroneer introduces the Groundwork update. Here are the patch notes.
If you’ve been diving into Astroneer since the latest big update, then System Era has more good news to spread. A brand-new patch for the game is now available and the Groundwork update brings some changes, including new items, as well as some additional special event items.
We’ve outlined all the details shared in the original blog post below, so take a look here and there for all the info you need.
UPDATES
Paver
- Printed on: Small Printer
- Resource Cost: 1 Aluminium Alloy, 1 Silicone
- Byte Cost: 5,000 Bytes
Medium Canister
- Printed on: Small Printer
- Resource Cost: 1 Plastic, 1 Glass
- Byte Cost: 2.500 Bytes
Vehicle In-Air Stabilization and Manual Controls
- Rovers automatically self-correct their rotation while airborne, and are much less prone to flipping over
- You can also manually adjust the Pitch and Yaw/Roll of rovers while airborne using WASD/Left-Joystick
- Control over Yaw or Roll can be toggled in the options menu.
Drill Controls/UI
- Overhauled to be more consistent with the current Terrain Tool cursor
- Remains visible when obscured
- More clearly displays the vertical tilt of the Camera
- Displays the slope of the rover relative to the ground-plane
- Displays the amount of available Soil
- Multiple improvements to feel and responsiveness
Small Trumpet Horn
- Printed from: Backpack
- Resource Cost: 1 Plastic
- Byte Cost: 1,000
Medium Buggy Horn
- Printed from: Small Printer
- Resource Cost: 1 Plastic, 1 Rubber
- Byte Cost: 2,000 Bytes
Large Fog Horn
- Printed from: Medium Printer
- Resource Cost: 1 Plastic, 1 Rubber, 1 steel
- Byte Cost: 4,000
Performance Optimizations
Fixed a bug where tethers would occasionally cause performance degradation for clients in multiplayer games.
Of course, there is also a slew of bug fixes available in this update, as System Era works tirelessly to bring the best space exploration experience possible to Astroneer. Make sure you check out the new update and the special limited-time event that’s set to take place until November 14.
