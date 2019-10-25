Monster Hunter World: Iceborne gets PC release date
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will arrive on PC in January of 2020.
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne finally has a PC release date and, although it doesn’t seem close, it’s not too far away. Capcom made the announcement today and brought a 4K and 60fps trailer with them to give PC players a taste of why it took so long.
While Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has been on consoles since September 6, 2019, PC players have had to wait. That’s no easy task. As a player who prefers PC myself, I dove into Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on the PS4, and it’s good, but it’s nothing like the experience on PC. Now, four months after it hits the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will arrive on PC on January 9, 2020.
For their patience, PC players will be treated to 4K support, an uncapped frame rate, Direct X 12, ultra-wide screen support, and improved mouse and keyboard controls. Best of all, we’ll be able to load that sucker onto our finest SSD and experience improved load times, which I cannot state strongly enough is a huge deal after I spent countless hours with Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PS4.
If you haven’t had the chance to try Iceborne yet, or own Monster Hunter World but haven’t decided if you should pick it up, I wrote up some Monster Hunter World: Iceborne impressions of my experience for Shacknews.
For those taking the dive into the snow, and I’m one of them, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne available for pre-order on Steam now.
