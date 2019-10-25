Monster Hunter World: Iceborne gets PC release date Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will arrive on PC in January of 2020.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne finally has a PC release date and, although it doesn’t seem close, it’s not too far away. Capcom made the announcement today and brought a 4K and 60fps trailer with them to give PC players a taste of why it took so long.

While Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has been on consoles since September 6, 2019, PC players have had to wait. That’s no easy task. As a player who prefers PC myself, I dove into Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on the PS4, and it’s good, but it’s nothing like the experience on PC. Now, four months after it hits the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will arrive on PC on January 9, 2020.

For their patience, PC players will be treated to 4K support, an uncapped frame rate, Direct X 12, ultra-wide screen support, and improved mouse and keyboard controls. Best of all, we’ll be able to load that sucker onto our finest SSD and experience improved load times, which I cannot state strongly enough is a huge deal after I spent countless hours with Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PS4.

If you haven’t had the chance to try Iceborne yet, or own Monster Hunter World but haven’t decided if you should pick it up, I wrote up some Monster Hunter World: Iceborne impressions of my experience for Shacknews.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne does exactly what it’s supposed to do. It builds on everything that came before it without losing any of that Monster Hunter World charm. Players that love the base game will love this expansion, and if it wasn’t for you before, it’s not for you now. It’s got as many moving parts as it always has, but new locations, hubs, gadgets, weapons, armor, layered armor, monsters and monster variants all combine to enhance the experience. It’s like installing a new air conditioner in your house; it still feels like home, but it’s a hell of a lot colder now.

For those taking the dive into the snow, and I’m one of them, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne available for pre-order on Steam now.