Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

Evening Reading - October 24, 2019

It's time for your Evening Reading, Shackers. Check it out.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading, Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Mixer adds shroud to its streamer roster

Microsoft has dump trucks of money that they are willing to throw at streamers for exclusivity. 

The Black-and-White World of Big Tech

Kara Swisher penned a feature article for the NY Times about free speech and tech companies. This opinion piece follows Zuckerberg's hearing in front of Congress.

Jim Sterling's Fallout 76 Fallout 1st video

This was a particularly funny video by Sterling. The Fallout 76 Fallout 1st sub costs more than Xbox Game Pass.

Amazon drops and Intel pops on earnings releases

Amazon shares were down on a revenue miss.
Amazon shares were down on a revenue miss.

Amazon's stock dropped over $100/share on a revenue miss while Intel's stock gained 4% in after-hours trading on better-than-expected revenue guidance.

There's your Evening Reading for October 24, 2019.

What are you up to, Shackers? Playing The Outer Worlds?

