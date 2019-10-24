Evening Reading - October 24, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading, Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Mixer adds shroud to its streamer roster
When Ninja and Shroud start streaming on Mixer pic.twitter.com/WvfmoVTpiS— Streamlabs (@streamlabs) October 24, 2019
Microsoft has dump trucks of money that they are willing to throw at streamers for exclusivity.
The Black-and-White World of Big Tech
Classic. Facebook pretends they care about and will protect user privacy. Meanwhile, an army of their attorneys is marching into federal court to argue it's not their job. Which one is it? pic.twitter.com/xniAlH03sZ— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) October 23, 2019
Kara Swisher penned a feature article for the NY Times about free speech and tech companies. This opinion piece follows Zuckerberg's hearing in front of Congress.
Jim Sterling's Fallout 76 Fallout 1st video
This was a particularly funny video by Sterling. The Fallout 76 Fallout 1st sub costs more than Xbox Game Pass.
Amazon drops and Intel pops on earnings releases
Amazon's stock dropped over $100/share on a revenue miss while Intel's stock gained 4% in after-hours trading on better-than-expected revenue guidance.
Here's a video of Lola to brighten your night.
