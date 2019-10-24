Mechanical Engineering locations in The Outer Worlds Locations of all three volumes of A Young Spacer's Guide to Mechanical Engineering in The Outer Worlds.

During the first few hours of The Outer Worlds it’s likely that players will pick up a quest from Thomas Kemp called The Frightened Engineer. This quest requires that players locate three volumes of A Young Spacer’s Guide to Mechanical Engineering from Edgewater and the Emerald Vale. None are too difficult to bump into given players need to access each location regardless of this quest, but this guide will give you their exact locations for those that have overlooked one.

Guide to Mechanical Engineering: Volume 1

Players can snag the Guide to Mechanical Engineering: Volume 1 from the Community Center in Emerald Vale. Players may already find themselves in this building thanks to a quest called The Long Tomorrow. Pick up Volume 1 on the second floor of the building. This building has six to eight enemies in it, so make sure you clear it out before you do a thorough pass looking for loot and quest items.

Guide to Mechanical Engineering: Volume 2

The Guide to Mechanical Engineering: Volume 2 is found in the Saltuna Cannery in Edgewater. It is in a small office on the east side of the factory. Enter the Saltuna Cannery from a large door on the east side of the building, then climb the nearby ladder. Head into the office a few feet away and pick up Volume 2 from the filing cabinets.

Guide to Mechanical Engineering: Volume 3

The final Mechanical Engineering volume can be found in the Geothermal Power Plant. Players will be in that building for the main quest. As you explore the building, look for a round room that goes down a few floors. You’ll hear someone yelling to themselves at the bottom. Make your way to the bottom level and grab the Guide to Mechanical Engineering: Volume 3 near his bed.

Once all volumes are collected, head back to Thomas Kemp and turn them in as part of The Frightened Engineer quest. If it’s on to the next task, head to The Outer Worlds guide and walkthrough to stay up on the game’s concepts and quests.