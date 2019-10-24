New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Free Mortal Kombat 11 Halloween event kicks off tomorrow

Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us a Fatality upon our defeat.

Brittany Vincent
2

Ready to celebrate Halloween with the title that may have the most gore out there in the landscape of gaming? Mortal Kombat 11 is good and ready for you.

There's a new free Halloween-themed in-game Mortal Kombat 11 event headed to the game starting tomorrow, October 25, and running through November 1. The seasonal event is bringing a variety of spine-tingling content with it, including four new boss fights with spooky modifiers like bats, falling pumpkins, black cats, witches, and even rising gravestones.

In addition to transforming the way stages look, the game will feature new Brutalities, Halloween consumable items, player module pieces, and plenty of other cool new stuff to collect just in time for the holiday to get underway.

The new Masquerade Skin Pack (seen below) is also available as well for $5.99, which has plenty of new character skins for characters like Liu Kang, Kabal, and Jade. In addition, players can take on the new Team Raid multiplayer mode, which is a free update for all game owners. It includes a new Tower for the game's Towers of Time mode and finds two or three players working together to complete challenges and defeat a boss as a team.

Haven't played Mortal Kombat 11 yet? Our own Ozzie Mejia reviewed it, awarding it a 7 out of 10:

"Mortal Kombat 11 is a solid package, but one that's going to drive completionists up a wall. Those who are satisfied with the fighters that come out of the box will enjoy the refined gameplay and the different ways to play both alone and with friends. The Story Mode was a disappointment to me, but is worth experiencing to see how the overarching saga that started in the Mortal Kombat reboot concludes. If you're looking to get every cosmetic or are even targeting a specific cosmetic, Mortal Kombat 11 is going to aggravate you with slow unlocks and multiple currencies."

The Halloween madness starts tomorrow. Be sure to let us know if you're in or out! 

