First Post! October 24, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Running a bit late, I was on a conference call when I normally post this. Please take a look.

First-ever Clash of Clans World Championships has a $1 million prize pool

It speaks to the size of the mobile gaming market to see such a huge prize pool for an esports event. It is crazy when compared to the pro Smash community. The Clash of Clans World Championship will feature eight teams and takes place at ESL One Hamburg 2019 this weekend. What a time to be alive.

Twitter warns shareholders that headwinds will continue through the rest of the year and could “bleed over” into 2020

Twitter (TWTR) stock is down nearly 20%. The company reported earnings of $0.17/share and revenue of $823.7 million. Both of those metrics missed Wall Street estimates.

Twitter's stock is down nearly 20% today.

The company did report 145 million in monetizable DAUs, which was a bright spot in the quarter.

Cross Play in Modern Warfare

When #ModernWafare finally drops and cross platform is happening pic.twitter.com/GCdFoPVaEz — Seann. (@T3ddy_Grams) October 24, 2019

Hooray! Cross Play is good for the world.

Vice President Mike Pence says "NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary" of China’s Communist Party

VP courtesy of Getty Images

Wow, Pence: “In siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech, the NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary of the authoritarian regime.” CNBC reports. Wonder what the Shackers posting to the Trump Dump think of that? (Turn on political filters to see that massive daily Shacknews Chatty mega thread)

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

That's your First Post! for October 23, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1/month. It really does help support our website. Here's a video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.