Robert Kirkman's Thief of Thieves: Season One coming to Switch Experience the mystery and intrigue as Thief of Thieves: Season One comes to Nintendo Switch soon.

We all know Robert Kirkman for his work on The Walking Dead. But did you know also created Thief of Thieves?

Rival Games and Skybound Entertainment previously worked together to bring Thief of Thieves: Season One to life in the form of a particularly raucous adventure on PC and Xbox One. Now, all four volumes of Thief of Thieves: Season One will be up for you to grab on Nintendo Switch soon enough.

According to PR, the story goes as such:

"Thief of Thieves: Season One tells the story of Celia, the protege of master thief Conrad “Redmond” Paulson, as she joins a new team of criminals and advances from apprentice to master. For every heist you must plan with your team, sneak your way in, react to any obstacles you face, and escape using stealth and cunning - after all, violence is what separates thieves from thugs. Get to know your team and choose your approach on the field. But be careful: the choices you make shape the narrative and may have drastic consequences."

The game is set to debut on Switch on November 12 for $19.99. However, if you can't wait to get your hands on it, you can always try it out on Xbox One and Steam while waiting. To those of you who have already played it, be sure to let us know if it's worth nabbing again for on-the-go play!