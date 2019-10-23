Two Point Hospital console release delayed to 2020 Developers call the ports a "tricky programming puzzle."

If you were looking forward to playing Two Point Hospital on consoles, you're going to be waiting a little longer.

The console versions of the game have been delayed to the first half of 2020. Previously, they were set to launch in late 2019, but now a delay has gone and pushed them back. Developer Two Point Studios explained the reasoning behind the delay in a recent blog post.

"We have to take the game apart and figure out how to fit it into what is essentially a smaller box. That takes a bit more time and engineering work. So, we're going to take a bit longer. We expect a new release date for Two Point Hospital Console to be in the first half of 2020 and we'll be sure to keep you right up to date with our progress. We know you'll be a bit disappointed by this news, but hopefully you understand why we're doing it: quality is the most important thing and we want you to have the very best experience."

Our own Chris Jarrard reviewed Two Point Hospital when it debuted on PC and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Two Point Hospital is just what the doctor ordered. Management sim fans will eat this up and the game’s expertly executed presentation will be able to draw in players new to the genre with its humor and charm. While it’s far from perfect and can become frustrating at times, anyone who has had even a passing interest in checking the game out will come away pleased. During my playtime, I experienced no real bugs, crashes, or other technical issues. The game ran smoothly on my PC and is not particularly demanding of your hardware. Two Point Hospital is a wonderful time waster or the next sim game that you obsessively play for hours."

Since we'll be waiting a while for console versions, you're definitely encouraged to give the original iteration a try to see if it strikes your fancy.