Suda 51 and Swery 65 announced joint horror game Hotel Barcelona The pair are working on the game together, along with surprise help from Siren's Keiichiro Toyama.

The indie game dream team is pairing up for an awesome new game.

Goichi "Suda51" Suda and Hidetaka "Swery65" Suehiro are working on a new horror game together. The news came by way of an IGN Japan livestream, where they discussed their plans to make a game together that stemmed all the way from 2018.

They forgot all the ideas they had since they got drunk together, but during the live stream, they worked out their idea process and decided on a horror game instead of the food-themed PlayStation VR title they had in mind before.

Suda51 came up with the idea of calling the game Hotel Barcelona about a half-hour before hitting the stream, as it will likely be set in the area or somewhere nearby, like Tokyo, South Africa, or Venezuela. However, as far as the type of game it is, it'll likely be a "light" and easy to play title that could be downloaded and continued on mobile. Right now, the story idea is a magazine writer ends up visiting a hotel, when horrific events begin happening.

Gonna need @SUDA_51 and @Swery65 to pitch us this mysterious game we’re supposedly publishing.



Name a time and place, gentlemen. https://t.co/duvQWVj1CO — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) October 23, 2019

Suda51 and Swery65 spoke about possible publishers for their game, noting that they spoke to Devolver Digital about potentially publishing it. However, Devolver Digital has since tweeted out asking the pair to pitch them this "mysterious game." Given how fast and loose the pair have played things, even texting Siren's Toyama to ask him if he would participate live on the stream, it seems things aren't all the way ironed out just yet.

We can't wait to see what the actual product ends up being called or looking like...or if it's even a horror game. Who knows at this point?