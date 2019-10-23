First Post! October 23, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Edward Snowden on Joe Rogan

Rogan gets some interesting guests. I don't religiously watch the show, but I look forward my YouTube recommendation algorithm getting ruined for a few weeks.

Hong Kong government withdraws extradition bill

the best clip to start the NBA season is this kid baiting the broadcast into flashing a "Fight for freedom stand with Hong Kong" sign on TV and then the cameraman pans away pic.twitter.com/B30ubY63CX — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 23, 2019

The pro-democracy protestors may have a big win with this news.

Shaq stands with Hong Kong protestors

Inside the NBA discusses recent news surrounding the NBA and China. pic.twitter.com/OHSLYdPAjx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 22, 2019

The Inside the NBA crew talked about the league's tricky relationship with China. Charles definitely defended LeBron and the players, while Shaq came out clearly in favor of free speech. The Lakers lost to the Clippers last night, so that is pretty great.

#FixWWE2K20

IGN should give this game a 5 star review. pic.twitter.com/OYzhQfsUfL — Happy Easter (@MahNamesShaq) October 22, 2019

This game appears to be a mess.

Yikes.

LOL.

That's your First Post! for October 23, 2019.

