First Post! October 23, 2019

It's First Post time, Shacknews. Get in the pool.
Asif Khan
10

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Edward Snowden on Joe Rogan

Rogan gets some interesting guests. I don't religiously watch the show, but I look forward my YouTube recommendation algorithm getting ruined for a few weeks.

Hong Kong government withdraws extradition bill

The pro-democracy protestors may have a big win with this news

Shaq stands with Hong Kong protestors 

The Inside the NBA crew talked about the league's tricky relationship with China. Charles definitely defended LeBron and the players, while Shaq came out clearly in favor of free speech. The Lakers lost to the Clippers last night, so that is pretty great.

#FixWWE2K20

This game appears to be a mess.

Yikes.

LOL.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

That's your First Post! for October 23, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1/month. It really does help support our website. Here's a video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    October 23, 2019 8:15 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! October 23, 2019

    • paulatreus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 23, 2019 8:34 AM

      Lola looking stylish!

    • ConfusedUs legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 23, 2019 8:46 AM

      I really, really want someone to use the Nemesis System from Shadow of Mordor to make a pro wrestling game.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        October 23, 2019 8:49 AM

        Dude, that sounds dope as hell.

        • ConfusedUs legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 23, 2019 8:53 AM

          You have no idea.

          The biggest problem with the Shadow games was that you could only interact with those orcs through murder. You'd get these great moments, and then you'd kill them. Sometimes they'd come back, and a story would emerge, but eventually they'd die.

          The better you got at the game, the more of those stories you (literally) killed off.

          So let's use the system in a genre where big personalities are a must and murder doesn't exist, or is very rare, or is literally used as a story device.

          Pro wrestling is perfect.

          I'm not sure if I'd want to control an individual guy walking up the ranks, or be the invisible CEO managing the whole stable. But both could be great in different ways!

    • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 23, 2019 12:11 PM

      https://media1.tenor.com/images/8b1983d38342ddc3ea849ab13731b128/tenor.gif?itemid=5614796

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 23, 2019 12:23 PM

      Good on Shaq.

      • EnhancedInterrogator
        reply
        October 23, 2019 2:23 PM

        Shaq takes the only correct view. Yeah, sure, Morey was a little sloppy with the timing. But at the end of the day, we can't live our lives like we're ruled by the CCP if we happen to do business in China.

        Disappointed in Barkley: "You can call it selling, whatever, he's protecting his money!"

        • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
          reply
          October 23, 2019 2:43 PM

          Yeah, I normally like Barkley's takes, but this is weak sauce. You can tell he has some Nike stock or options.

        • CptPlankton mercury super mega
          reply
          October 23, 2019 5:07 PM

          Barkley's take was terrible

        • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 23, 2019 5:15 PM

          I was like "Seriously? Charles "I'm Not A Role Model" Barkley all corporatised now, huh?"

    • ConfusedUs legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 23, 2019 12:28 PM

      TMWTB, what phrase to I search for on giphy to find your "disappointed at a baseball game" gif?

