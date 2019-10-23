First Post! October 23, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.
Edward Snowden on Joe Rogan
Rogan gets some interesting guests. I don't religiously watch the show, but I look forward my YouTube recommendation algorithm getting ruined for a few weeks.
Hong Kong government withdraws extradition bill
the best clip to start the NBA season is this kid baiting the broadcast into flashing a "Fight for freedom stand with Hong Kong" sign on TV and then the cameraman pans away pic.twitter.com/B30ubY63CX— Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 23, 2019
The pro-democracy protestors may have a big win with this news.
Shaq stands with Hong Kong protestors
Inside the NBA discusses recent news surrounding the NBA and China. pic.twitter.com/OHSLYdPAjx— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 22, 2019
The Inside the NBA crew talked about the league's tricky relationship with China. Charles definitely defended LeBron and the players, while Shaq came out clearly in favor of free speech. The Lakers lost to the Clippers last night, so that is pretty great.
#FixWWE2K20
IGN should give this game a 5 star review. pic.twitter.com/OYzhQfsUfL— Happy Easter (@MahNamesShaq) October 22, 2019
This game appears to be a mess.
#PS4sharehttps://t.co/6MQGSYtvDw pic.twitter.com/jEEA1hOqIu— JohnnyGaming (@JohnnyGaming9) October 22, 2019
Yikes.
#WWE2K20 #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/DyhU2QIgXH— Marcos Bravo (@MrMacho419) October 22, 2019
LOL.
That's your First Post! for October 23, 2019.
You have no idea.
The biggest problem with the Shadow games was that you could only interact with those orcs through murder. You'd get these great moments, and then you'd kill them. Sometimes they'd come back, and a story would emerge, but eventually they'd die.
The better you got at the game, the more of those stories you (literally) killed off.
So let's use the system in a genre where big personalities are a must and murder doesn't exist, or is very rare, or is literally used as a story device.
Pro wrestling is perfect.
I'm not sure if I'd want to control an individual guy walking up the ranks, or be the invisible CEO managing the whole stable. But both could be great in different ways!
