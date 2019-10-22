Evening Reading - October 22, 2019

Hey Shackers, it is time for your Evening Reading. Please take a look.

OBJ treats Canton, Ohio school kids to a bowling outing

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the get2school program treated Canton City District kids with perfect attendance to special bowling celebration. OBJ seems to have quite a bit of bowling experience.

#FixWWE2K20

WWE 2K20 launched today, and it is not getting the highest of praise from players... In fact, there is a #FixWWE2K20 hashtag trending on social media. This series has been getting progressively worse for several years, and it seems like we might be reaching a breaking point.

Federal judge says ex-Deutsche Bank traders can be prosecuted under wire fraud law for alleged "spoofing"

This ruling will extend the statute of limitations for the cases being brought against two ex-Deutsche Bank precious metals traders. This company has been at the center of a lot of investigations, but it is good to see bad actors eventually be held accountable for their actions.

RE2 Remake mod adds Goose for maximum Honk!

Untitled Goose Game hype is dying down, but that hasn't stopped modders from adding that dastardly goose to games. The latest RE2 Remake mod adds the Goose. Get your Honk on!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There's your Evening Reading for October 22, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site starting at as little as $1/month. Here's a video of Lola to brighten your evening.

What are you up to, tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.