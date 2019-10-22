New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

Evening Reading - October 22, 2019

Get your ER, Shacknews!
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shackers, it is time for your Evening Reading. Please take a look.

OBJ treats Canton, Ohio school kids to a bowling outing

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the get2school program treated Canton City District kids with perfect attendance to special bowling celebration. OBJ seems to have quite a bit of bowling experience. 

#FixWWE2K20

WWE 2K20 launched today, and it is not getting the highest of praise from players... In fact, there is a #FixWWE2K20 hashtag trending on social media. This series has been getting progressively worse for several years, and it seems like we might be reaching a breaking point. 

Federal judge says ex-Deutsche Bank traders can be prosecuted under wire fraud law for alleged "spoofing"

This ruling will extend the statute of limitations for the cases being brought against two ex-Deutsche Bank precious metals traders. This company has been at the center of a lot of investigations, but it is good to see bad actors eventually be held accountable for their actions. 

RE2 Remake mod adds Goose for maximum Honk!

Untitled Goose Game hype is dying down, but that hasn't stopped modders from adding that dastardly goose to games. The latest RE2 Remake mod adds the Goose. Get your Honk on!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There's your Evening Reading for October 22, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site starting at as little as $1/month. Here's a video of Lola to brighten your evening.

What are you up to, tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola