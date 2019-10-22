Panzer Dragoon: Remake is getting a physical version this winter You may soon be able to add a copy of Panzer Dragoon: Remake to your collection of physical games.

Panzer Dragoon is getting a remake – we already knew that, and we've been excited about it ever since it was announced during E3 this past June. Now, there's something even more exciting about said news. It's getting a physical release!

Unfortunately, that's about all we know so far. Hopefully the physical release won't go the way of Overwatch and include a box without a card inside. That would be awful (and pointless).

Your dreams came true! Panzer Dragoon: Remake will receive a physical release! Keep an eye on our social media for more details!



"Your dreams came true! Panzer Dragoon: Remake will receive a physical release! Keep an eye on our social media for more details!" the company shared via Twitter. Unfortunately, there were no further details about whether it might include extras, when to expect it just yet, or anything else other than the fact that it exists. Still, it's a very cool turn of events!

Right now, Panzer Dragoon: Remake is set for release on Switch this winter.

"A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game—true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards!" Wrote developer Forever Entertainment. "On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying."

It isn't currently known whether the game will come to platforms beyond Switch.