First Post! October 22, 2019

It's here, just a little late. Let's officially start our day of posting at Shacknews.
Asif Khan
First Post time! Get in the pool!

Mr. Brightside but using Google Autocomplete results

Some nice tunes to start our day. "Destiny 2 is temporarily at capacity," lol.

GLORIOUS NBA 19-20 SEASON TIPS OFF TODAY, COMRADES!

NBA Commissar, I mean Comissioner, Adam Silver has had a tough couple of weeks, but the league is kicking off today. The People's Republic of Lakers Nation will tip off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET or 10:30 AM in Beijing. Most importantly, the Cleveland Cavaliers broadcast partner, Fox Sports Ohio, will be airing a 30-minute show dedicated to late Cavs play-by-play man Fred McLeod at 8:00 PM ET. 

Have a LeBron meme.

Tentacle drones

Totally safe for work tentacle video.

Justin Roiland Pickle Rick outtake (NWS)

I tried not to laugh, and I failed from r/rickandmorty

I love that they animated these outtakes. Thanks to virus for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There's your late First Post! Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here's a picture of Lola to kick off the day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. It's tuesday, so I am totally going to eat some tacos. I love tacos.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola