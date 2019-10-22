First Post! October 22, 2019

First Post time! Get in the pool!

Mr. Brightside but using Google Autocomplete results

Some nice tunes to start our day. "Destiny 2 is temporarily at capacity," lol.

GLORIOUS NBA 19-20 SEASON TIPS OFF TODAY, COMRADES!

NBA Commissar, I mean Comissioner, Adam Silver has had a tough couple of weeks, but the league is kicking off today. The People's Republic of Lakers Nation will tip off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET or 10:30 AM in Beijing. Most importantly, the Cleveland Cavaliers broadcast partner, Fox Sports Ohio, will be airing a 30-minute show dedicated to late Cavs play-by-play man Fred McLeod at 8:00 PM ET.

Have a LeBron meme.

Tentacle drones

Totally safe for work tentacle video.

Justin Roiland Pickle Rick outtake (NWS)

I love that they animated these outtakes. Thanks to virus for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. It's tuesday, so I am totally going to eat some tacos. I love tacos.