First Post time! Get in the pool!
Mr. Brightside but using Google Autocomplete results
Some nice tunes to start our day. "Destiny 2 is temporarily at capacity," lol.
GLORIOUS NBA 19-20 SEASON TIPS OFF TODAY, COMRADES!
NBA Commissar, I mean Comissioner, Adam Silver has had a tough couple of weeks, but the league is kicking off today. The People's Republic of Lakers Nation will tip off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET or 10:30 AM in Beijing. Most importantly, the Cleveland Cavaliers broadcast partner, Fox Sports Ohio, will be airing a 30-minute show dedicated to late Cavs play-by-play man Fred McLeod at 8:00 PM ET.
Tentacle drones
Tentacle drones. You’re welcome.— Science And Nature (@InterestingSci1) October 21, 2019
pic.twitter.com/vkC6BELqqN
Totally safe for work tentacle video.
Justin Roiland Pickle Rick outtake (NWS)
I tried not to laugh, and I failed from r/rickandmorty
I love that they animated these outtakes. Thanks to virus for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Outer Worlds review: Your story to tell by Bill Lavoy
- James Chen on calling Classic Tetris, parallels with the FGC, and more by Ozzie Mejia
- Torchlight 2 Xbox One controller and free game giveaway by Asif Khan
- Crusader Kings 3 interview: Putting players in control by Donovan Erskine
- 7-time world champion Jonas Neubauer talks the continuing rise of Classic Tetris by Ozzie Mejia
There's your late First Post! Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here's a picture of Lola to kick off the day.
What are you up to today, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. It's tuesday, so I am totally going to eat some tacos. I love tacos.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! October 22, 2019
-
All "Shacknews Jam IV: Do It IV Shacknews" jam entries, including late entries, should be in by midnight Pacific tonight.
https://itch.io/jam/shacknews-jam-do-it-iv-shacknews
The final game jam to be presented by Shacknews this year with ScoreSpace starts this weekend, with the unique twist being that entries will be being played at arcades in November.
https://itch.io/jam/polyspace1
-
-
-