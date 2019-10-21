Evening Reading - October 21, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Please take a look.

Election Night in Canada

Our friends to the North will decide between Conservative and Liberal parties tonight. Here's a link to the Canadian election results.

Which way do you pocket your phone?

smax asks Shackers, "Which way do you pocket your phone?"

smax posted an interesting Shacknews Chatty thread asking everyone which way they pocket their phone. I put mine in my right pocket facing outwards and upside down.

China: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will face “retribution sooner or later”

Silver defended the Houston Rockets GM's right to free speech a few weeks ago.

China is still angry about the NBA kerfuffle. New reports have surfaced that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will face "retribution sooner or later" for his comments on Bejing demanding the firing of Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey. The NBA has already lost content deals in China as a result of Morey's tweet in support of Hong Kong protestors.

The Star Wars

The saga will end, the story lives forever. Watch the final trailer for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/RLllQGme76 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

Star Wars dropped the final trailer for Rise of Skywalker. I have already bought my tickets, even though I thought The Last Jedi sucked.

F-Zero, but show it to me

It has officially been 15 years since we last had an F-Zero game. I think it's time for @Nintendo to finally give us a new one for the #NintendoSwitch. #ReviveFzero #OperationMuteCity pic.twitter.com/Oxhc0kxcFB — Black Shadow 4 Smash (#ReviveFzero) (@BlackShadow4SSB) October 21, 2019

It is a damn shame that we won't see a new F-Zero game released on Nintendo Switch this year.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

