Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

Evening Reading - October 21, 2019

Get your Evening Reading, Shackers.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Please take a look.

Election Night in Canada

Our friends to the North will decide between Conservative and Liberal parties tonight. Here's a link to the Canadian election results

Which way do you pocket your phone?

smax asks Shackers,
smax asks Shackers, "Which way do you pocket your phone?"

smax posted an interesting Shacknews Chatty thread asking everyone which way they pocket their phone. I put mine in my right pocket facing outwards and upside down. 

China: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will face “retribution sooner or later”

Silver defended the Houston Rockets GM's right to free speech a few weeks ago.
Silver defended the Houston Rockets GM's right to free speech a few weeks ago.

China is still angry about the NBA kerfuffle. New reports have surfaced that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will face "retribution sooner or later" for his comments on Bejing demanding the firing of Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey. The NBA has already lost content deals in China as a result of Morey's tweet in support of Hong Kong protestors. 

The Star Wars

Star Wars dropped the final trailer for Rise of Skywalker. I have already bought my tickets, even though I thought The Last Jedi sucked. 

F-Zero, but show it to me

It is a damn shame that we won't see a new F-Zero game released on Nintendo Switch this year. 

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There's your Evening Reading for October 21, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site starting at as little as $1/month. Here's a video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

