First Post! October 21, 2019

Hey Shackers, it's time for the First Post! (A little late) Here's a breakdown of some news to kick off your Monday.

Tornado strikes Dallas

The Home Depot at Forest and 75 took a direct hit. pic.twitter.com/mUS7Rs4egQ — Jesus Jimenez 🌩 (@jesus_jimz) October 21, 2019

A super strong tornado struck Dallas hard last night. A10Pilot's Chatty thread has a lot of great information if you live in Dallas or have friends or family there. Hope everyone is ok.

#OpioidEpidemic

Teva Pharmaceutical, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson all came to a last minute $260 million legal settlement to avoid the first federal trial which was scheduled to kick off in Cleveland today. An attorney for Summit and Cuyahoga counties said that Teva is paying out $20 million in cash and $25 million in Suboxone, which is a treatment for opioid addiction. Walgreens Boots Alliance was the one company named in the suit who did not settle. The court is working out a new trial date for WBA. Opioid addiction is rampant in Northeast Ohio, so this is a good first step in holding companies accountable for profiting off of this epidemic, but more has to be done. This won't be the last of these court cases.

Apple is actually moving iPhone XR assembly to India

Confirmed: iPhone XRs, assembled in India for the first time, now available. https://t.co/4NcpLOSKNq pic.twitter.com/HmvSEgYuQq — Newley Purnell (@newley) October 21, 2019

Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares are hitting an all-time high today above $240/share, and it appears that the team is working on hedging their bets in China. Lower-cost iPhone XR is being assembled in India. Hopefully this brings the price down on low-end iPhones down the road, but it is a good first start.

This "taco" seems like a bad idea...

This "taco" seems like a good thing or a horrible idea. What do you think, Shacknews?

