Now that we’ve had some time to dive into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it’s time to talk about crossplay. As one of the hottest topics in gaming right now, it’s nice to see Activision offering some official support for it in the company’s newest shooter, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In Modern Warfare players will have the option to enable or disable crossplay with Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or PC users. This guide will tell you all you need to know to toggle the crossplay feature, so you can play how you want.

How to toggle crossplay in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

To toggle crossplay, players will want to head into the Options area of the main menu. Once here, navigate over to the Account section. Here you’ll need to make sure you are signed up for an Activision account. Thankfully, you can just do this by linking your Battle.net, PlayStation, or Xbox One account, which makes it an easy enough step to complete.

You can toggle crossplay on or off from the options menu.

Once in the Account portion of the Options menu, look for the very first option under Online, it should read Crossplay. All you need to do now is toggle this from Enabled to Disabled, or leave it at Enabled depending on how you want to play. Having crossplay enable will allow you to play with people on all the platforms that support Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and it’s a nice way to really bring the entire Call of Duty community together.

We went hands-on with the multiplayer around a month ago, and Ozzie Mejia wrote, “Modern Warfare's multiplayer is looking to offer something for a variety of audiences. Whether you want to tag team with a partner in the 2v2 Gun Game, queue into traditional rounds of Team Deathmatch and Domination, or get into much larger games with larger maps. Shacknews got a first taste of what Modern Warfare multiplayer will have to offer earlier this week.” You can check out the full impressions of his time with the game for more information.

