Xiphias Gladius Great Sword - Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Learn how to craft the Xiphias Gladius Great Sword in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne by obtaining a Freezer Ticket.

This guide will explain to players who to craft the Xiphias Gladius Great Sword in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. Unlike a lot of gear in the game, it can be crafted semi reliably by completing the Trophy Fishin’ quest a few times and obtaining the Freezer Ticket five times.

Frozen Speartuna Great Sword

The Frozen Speartuna Great Sword is the base weapon used to eventually craft the Xiphias Gladius Great Sword. In order to craft the Frozen Speartuna, players will need the following items:

Freezer Ticket x 1

Monster Toughbone x 3

Cryo Sac x 3

Gracium x 2

The toughest material to come by is the Freezer Ticket. This can be obtained by completing a Master Rank Event quest called Trophy Fishin’. This quest comes with a 50-minute timer and can be completed by up to four players at a time. It takes place in the Hoarfrost Reach region and tasks players with hunting two Beotodus. Upon quest completion, players will have earned the Freezer Ticket they require.

Freezer Speartuna Great Sword

The Freezer Speartuna is the upgrade to the Frozen Speartuna, and it is the base sword that will allow for Xiphias Gladius to be crafted. Players will require the following items:

Freezer Ticket x 2

Monster Slogbone x 2

Cryo Sac x 4

Purecrystal x 1

Most of these items are quite easy to come by, by the two Freezer Tickets will be a grind. It’s not that the quest is overly difficult, but with Trophy Fishin’ only awarding on Freezer Ticket per completion, it will take two runs to get the two required.

Xiphias Gladius Great Sword

The Xiphias Gladius Great Sword is the real prize here. This is a Rarity 11 weapon that does 1,152 damage, with 690 Ice Element damage. It can be crafted when players collect the following materials.

Freezer Ticket x 2

Monster Solidbone x 6

Cryo Sac x 5

Conqueror’s Seal x 2

This will theoretically require another two runs through the Trophy Fishin’ Master Rank Event quest to get the two Freezer Tickets required for crafting. Once you’ve gathered all the materials, though, visit the Smithy to craft the Xiphias Gladius Great Sword.

