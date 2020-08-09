Solstice of Heroes end date - Destiny 2 Plan your gaming sessions so you can complete a full armor set before the Solstice of Heroes 2020 end date arrives in Destiny 2.

All good things must come to an end and the same holds true for the Solstice of Heroes 2020. Destiny 2’s annual event is only around for a short time, so if you want to unlock a nice set of armor, you’ll need to put in the time before the Solstice of Heroes end date arrives.

What is the Solstice of Heroes 2020 end date?

The Solstice of Heroes end date is September 8, 2020, on weekly reset. Considering the event starts the month prior, this means players will have four weeks to complete everything they want during the celebratory event.

Make sure you upgrade the Solstice of Heroes armor to Magnificent before the event finishes on September 8.

For most players, the main goal will be completing the Solstice of Heroes armor requirements so as to acquire a full set of armor. These requirements change year to year, so expect slightly different tasks.

Outside of unlocking the armor, the Solstice of Heroes event also offers the European Aerial Zone. Colloquially called the EAZ, this is an activity where players must defeat minibosses to spawn chests after a boss fight. This is somewhat similar to the Haunted Forest or Verdant Forest, although it takes place on Earth as opposed to Mercury.

The event offerings were covered in detail on Bungie’s website. The post showcases the various armor effects that can be purchased from Tess Everis, the effects of the elemental orbs, as well as the cosmetic items, Sparrows, and Ghosts that are for sale.

Overall, the Solstice of Heroes event is a nice filler between content releases. For those who are worried about getting the Magnificent Glow armor before the Solstice of Heroes end date, fear not, as you only need to upgrade the armor to Magnificent during the event. Once this is done, you have all the time in the world to unlock the Glow. Head over to the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more event information.