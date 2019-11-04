Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats and codes This guide to Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats and codes will have you enjoying Rockstar's open-world game on your terms in no time.

This guide will help players with all Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats and codes. These cheats will allow players certain gameplay bonuses, which makes enjoying the game on your terms a reality. Whether you want to reveal the entire map, or enjoy the benefits of infinite ammo, we've got you covered.

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats

Cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2 are entered through the Cheats menu, which players can find by pressing Triangle (PS4) or Y (Xbox One) within the Settings menu. Once there, they'll be able to browse through a list of all the game's many cheat codes. However, many if not most of them will be locked, and must be unlocked by fulfilling certain requirements, generally by tracking down specific newspapers from cities spread across the in-game map.

Cheats in Red Dead Redemption 2 can spawn new items, horses, or even reveal the entire map.

We've listed all of the cheat codes we've discovered below, and provided information about how and when they can be unlocked. As with other Rockstar Games releases, players should be aware that using any cheat codes will disable Trophies and Achievements.

Cheat Code: Name: Effect: Unlock requirements: A fool on command Drunk Stay drunk persistently No unlock requirements A simple life, a beautiful death Basic Weapons Gives the hero a set of basic weapons No unlock requirements You want freedom Decrease Wanted Level Decreases the hero's Wanted Level No unlock requirements You long for sight and see nothing Fog of War Reveals all of the world map Purchase Blackwater Ledger No. 66 or New Hanover Gazette No. 31 following the mission Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern (Chapter 3). You seek more than the world offers Fortify Health, Stamina, and Dead Eye Bars Restores and fortifies health, stamina, and Dead Eye Purchase New Hanover Gazette No. 36 following the mission The King's Son (Chapter 6). Greed is American Virtue Heavy Weapons Gives the hero the Mauser Pistol, Semi-Automatic Pistol, Pump Action Shotgun, and Bolt-Action Rifle Purchase Saint Denis Times No. 46 or Blackwater Ledger No. 65. following the mission Advertising, the New American Art (Chapter 3). Virtue unearned is not virtue Increase Honor Increases Honor to the maximum level Purchase Blackwater Ledger No. 67 following the mission Banking, the Old American Art (Chapter 4). Better than my dog Increase Horse Whistle Range Horse finds hero regardless of distance No unlock requirements The lucky be strong evermore Increase Stamina Grants infinite stamina for the hero and the hero's horse Purchase Blackwater Ledger No. 68 following the mission Dear Uncle Tacitus (Chapter 5). You want punishment Increase Wanted Level Increases the hero's Wanted Level No unlock requirements Abundance is the dullest desire Infinite Ammo Infinite ammunition for all weapons Purchase New Hanover Gazette No. 237 or Blackwater Ledger No. 62. Vanity. All is vanity Own all outfits Grants the hero all available outfits No unlock requirements Balance. All is balance Reset Honor Resets the hero's Honor level to neutral No unlock requirements Guide me Better Set Dead Eye to Level 1 Sets Dead Eye to Level 1 No unlock requirements Make me Better No unlock requirements I shall be better Set Dead Eye to Level 3 Sets Dead Eye to the default Level 3 No unlock requirements I still seek more Set Dead Eye to Level 4 Sets Dead Eye to Level 4 No unlock requirements I seek and I find Set Dead Eye to Level 5 Upgrades Dead Eye to Level 5 No unlock requirements You flourish before you die Set Health, Stamina, and Dead Eye bars to full Restores all of the hero's health, stamina, and Dead Eye energy No unlock requirements Would you be happier as a clown? Spawn a Circus Wagon Spawns a Circus Wagon Purchase Blackwater Ledger No. 73 following the Epilogue Part 2. Keep your dreams light Spawn a Horse and Cart Spawns a horse and cart No unlock requirements Run! Run! Run! Spawn a Race Horse Spawns a Race Horse No unlock requirements You want more than you have Spawn a Superior Horse Spawns a Superior Horse No unlock requirements Keep your dreams simple Spawn a Wagon Spawn a horse and wagon No unlock requirements You are a beast built for war Spawn a War Horse Spawns a War Horse Purchase Blackwater Ledger No. 72 following the Epilogue Part 1. Death is silence Stealth Weapons Gives the player the Machete, Throwing Knives, Poison Knives, Tomahawks, and Homing Tomahawks No unlock requirements Greed is now a virtue Add $500 Add $500 No unlock requirements You want something new Create Random horse Create Random Horse No unlock requirements The best of the old ways Create Stagecoach Create a Stagecoach No unlock requirements You revel in your disgrace, I see Decrease Honor level Lower Honor Level No unlock requirements HIstory is written by Fools Gunslinger weapons Gives Gunslinger weapons No unlock requirements Seek all the bounty of this place Increase Health, Stamina, and Dead Eye levels Increases your Health, Stamina, and Dead Eye levels No unlock requirements My kingdom is a horse Increase Horse Bond-level Increases your bonding level with your current horse No unlock requirements Be Greedy only for Foresight Infinite Dead Eye Grants you infinite Dead Eye No unlock requirements Eat of Knowledge Learn all Recipes Unlocks all Recipes No unlock requirements Share Purchase all Camp upgrades Purchases all available Camp upgrades No unlock requirements You want everyone to go away Clear all bounties and lockdown areas Clears all of your active bounties and and lockdown areas No unlock requirements

Now that you have a full list of all the Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats and codes, be sure to stay on top of all the biggest hints and tips in Rockstar Games' latest release by heading over to Shacknews' Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide.